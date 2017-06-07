Owner of Middle Peninsula Ace Hardware stores plans new locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KILMARNOCK, Va. -- The owner of three Ace Hardware stores on the Middle Peninsula has plans to open additional locations in the future.

Greyland Horn, who owns the retail co-ops, said Ace helps him acquire products at the lowest prices for his customers.

But he said the most important aspect of his business is giving back to the community.

“The main goal here is, it’s not about the money, it about being helpful and being part of the community.”

Horn said he plans to add three additional locations over the next 3 to 5 years in addition to the in Kilmarnock, West Point and Saluda stores he currently operates.

