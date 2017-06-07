Teen boogie boarder found dead in Outer Banks

FRISCO, N.C. – The body of a missing boogie boarder was found off Frisco Beach near Hatteras, the Coast Guard confirmed.

The victim, described as an 17-year-old male, was reportedly seen falling off a boogie board Tuesday afternoon. He did not resurface, according to witnesses.

The teen’s body was recovered early Wednesday morning, according to the Coast Guard.

“We are saddened by this tragic event,” David Hallac, superintendent of the Outer Banks Group national parks, said in a statement. “Cape Hatteras National Seashore sends our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

The identity of the teenager, who was from Thailand, has not yet been released.

This is a developing story.