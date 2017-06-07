Congressman calls for HUD to end business with company that manages ‘uninhabitable’ properties

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Congressman Donald McEachin has called for the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to terminate their business with a company that manages several housing complexes in the Richmond-area.

McEachin says PK Management properties is not meeting the spirit of its obligation to provide safe and sanitary housing.

PK Management, an Ohio-based company, runs three Section 8 facilities in Henrico County including, Essex Village, Woodland Crossing and Hope Village.

The company receives millions of dollars a year from HUD to subsidize rent at its housing complexes, but multiple CBS 6 investigative reports have revealed multiple issues at the properties.

Residents have told CBS 6 that the company has not done enough to fix things like leaks, flood damage, sewage problems, structural issues, broken lights, and bug infestations.

“My constituents are being forced to live with sewage backups, dangerous structural issues, rodents and other vermin,” said Congressman McEachin. “Enough is enough – we need to stop wasting taxpayer dollars with this company, which has appeared to mismanage properties across the country.”

McEachin specifically noted that Essex Village should be closed due to “uninhabitable” conditions, and he wants HUD to terminate or abate all contracts with the management company.

“In any event, residents need expedited access to vouchers that will empower them to move to decent homes,” he said.

The President of PK Management, Jenee McClain-Bankhead, recently told CBs 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit via email, that the senior manager who oversaw Essex Village, Woodland Crossing, and Hope Village is no longer with the company.

The company said they are addressing deferred maintenance and meeting with residents who have concerns or repair requests.

McEachin has also requested that HUD allow permission for Henrico County officials to join HUD’s inspectors for future inspections at Essex Village.

“I will continue to do everything I can so that my constituents do not live in these conditions and that taxpayer monies are not given millions of dollars to a company that has failed at their minimal responsibilities,” he wrote.