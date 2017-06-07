Man arrested in connection with Downtown shooting

RICHMOND, Va. – A Richmond man has been arrested in connection to a daytime shooting in Downtown Richmond on May 30.

Just after 10 a.m., police were called to the 300 block of East Broad Street for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located a victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Witnesses stated the shooting occurred after the victim and suspect engaged in a verbal altercation.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and has since been released.

Christopher N. Hargrove, 31, was arrested the same day in connection with the shooting. He has been charged with felonious assault and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

“The Richmond Police Department would like to thank our partners at VCU Police for their quick response and assistance,” said Lt. Jason Hudson. “The Department would also like to thank the witnesses along East Broad Street who provided key information which lead to the swift arrest of the suspect.”

Detectives ask anyone with any additional information about the shooting to call Major Crimes Detective J. Higgins at (804) 646-7570 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, online at http://www.7801000.com or by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the keyword “ITip” followed by your tip.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.