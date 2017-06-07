How Girls for a Change helps young women brighten their futures

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The Richmond area non-profit Girls for a Change opened a new center near the Putt-Putt Fun Center off Midlothian Turnpike in May.

The Girls for a Change mission is to inspire African-American girls, and other girls of color, to visualize their bright futures and potential through discovery, development, and social change.

In doing so, organizers help girls develop key skills needed for success.

CEO Angela Patton is excited to help girls of all ages this summer.

“Now we’re able to have girls starting as early as 1st grade in this center, really focus on where we see the biggest need for girls of color today, especially black girls, that’s in the STEM space,” Ms. Patton said.

“I want to become President of the United States,” high school student Chloe Hagins said. “Here they gave me the voice and the opportunity to talk to different people and network so that helped me with networking skills and public speaking.”

It’s about building confidence while building better minds.

“They needed to make sure that they knew that they had support and champions in their lives ongoing,” Ms. Patton said. “That is the key to breaking this vicious cycle of our girls not having a seat at the table.”