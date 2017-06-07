Concert planned to honor slain trooper, community leader Mike Walter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- A concert has been planned to honor Virginia State Police Special Agent Mike Walter who was killed in the line of duty in Richmond’s Mosby court.

The concert is hosted by Village Vibe and Fine Creek Realty, with all the proceeds going to the Blackhawk Gym, which Walter co-founded and also coached.

Walter was fatally shot in Richmond’s Mosby Court Friday on May 26 while working with a Richmond Police Officer as part of a City and State partnership.

Investigators say Walter went over the passenger’s side, and that’s when police said 27-year-old Travis Ball shot the special agent.

Organizers say the concert is to keep Coach Mike’s vision alive.

Members of the Blackhawk wrestling community recently told CBS 6 that it’s Walter’s passion, even in the most challenging times, that will carry them through his tragic death.

“He wants us to keep wrestling, he wants us to move on what he left here as a legacy and us to move that on to make bigger and better things for him,” said wrestler JD McMillin.

The concert will be held Friday, June 23 at the Historic Powhatan Courthouse on Old Buckingham road at 7 p.m. For more information, click here.