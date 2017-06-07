Canada to teens: Don’t sext, send naked mole rat photos instead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINNIPEG, Canada -- If you come across a creep online, who wants a naked photo from you, a Canadian campaign has the perfect answer.

The effort aimed at helping teens suggests you send them something else instead, a naked mole rat.

The campaign says, "Don't get sextorted, send a naked mole rat."

The effort to stop young people from passing along sexual images has posted a multitude of humorous memes online for just such an occasion.

One states, "You want nudes? You can't handle the nudes."

Naturally, there's also a public service video: