An Eggscellent Shaynefully Delicious creation

RICHMOND, Va. – Deviled eggs are a summer-time favorite and it seems everyone has their own twist on the recipe. Local foodie Shayne Rogers AKA “Chef Shon-yay” makes a return visit to our LIVE show and remixes the classic filling with a popular southern staple.. Pimento cheese. For more information you can visit https://www.facebook.com/ShaynefullyDelicious/

Pimento Cheese Deviled Eggs

1 dozen eggs

2 oz shredded sharp cheddar

3 oz cream cheese

½ c mayonnaise

1 T mustard

¼ t cayenne pepper

½ fresh jalapeno, seeded and grated on a microplane

Salt and pepper to taste

Capers and paprika to garnish

Prepare a bowl of ice and water. Place a steamer basket in a sauce pan, fill with water until it just shows above the steamer. Cook over medium high heat until the water simmers, place eggs in basket and steam for 12-15 minutes. When finished steaming, remove from pan and crack the shells just a bit on a hard surface. Place immediately in a bowl of ice water and let sit for 20 minutes. Peel the eggs and slice in half lengthwise, removing the yolks to large mixing bowl. Break up the yolks with a fork and add the cheeses, mayo, mustard, cayenne pepper, jalapeno, salt and pepper. Mix until smooth. Spoon or pipe into reserved egg whites, garnish with capers and paprika. Chill and serve!