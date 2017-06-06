Woman who confessed ex-girlfriend killing to police found guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – The Henrico woman who prosecutors say walked into a Richmond Police station covered in blood and confessed to stabbing her ex-girlfriend to death, was convicted of second-degree murder Tuesday.

The verdict came inside a Henrico County courtroom Tuesday when a jury convicted Sheena Wilson in connection with the stabbing death of 26-year-old Ava Tucker.

On October 27, 2016, Henrico Police responded to the 800 block of Pleasant Street in Highland Springs and discovered Tucker's body inside the townhouse.

Ava's mom, Tabitha Tucker-Hong, said her daughter was stabbed to death. She said Wilson and Ava decided to split months before the fatal incident.

Neighbors said they were shocked by the crime because they never heard arguments between the couple.

"Every time I see them together they were smiling and laughing," said one neighbor.

Jurors recommended a sentence of 18 years in prison for Wilson. She will be formally sentenced on September 12, 2017.