Police investigating shooting near VCU’s Monroe Park campus

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting near the intersection of South Belvidere and West Cary Street, which is adjacent with VCU’s Monroe Park Campus.

Police said around 4:06 p.m. they received a call for a shooting on a sidewalk on South Belvidere Street. Upon arrival, officers located one shooting victim. The shooting victim has been transported to VCU medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

VCU sent an alert to students telling them to avoid the 500 block of W. Franklin, which is two blocks away from the Cary and Belvidere Streets. CBS 6 is investigating that scene as well.

The alert said VCU Police are on scene and additional details will be released shortly.

