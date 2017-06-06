Police investigating shooting near VCU’s Monroe Park campus

Teen killed in Chesterfield neighborhood
Posted 4:34 pm, June 6, 2017, by , Updated at 04:39PM, June 6, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting near the intersection of South Belvidere and West Cary Street, which is adjacent with VCU’s Monroe Park Campus.

Police said around 4:06 p.m. they received a call for a shooting on a sidewalk on South Belvidere Street. Upon arrival, officers located one shooting victim. The shooting victim has been transported to VCU medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

VCU sent an alert to students telling them to avoid the 500 block of W. Franklin, which is two blocks away from the Cary and Belvidere Streets. CBS 6 is investigating that scene as well.

The alert said VCU Police are on scene and additional details will be released shortly.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.