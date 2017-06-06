Hanover shoppers spend $10,000 on stolen credit card

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Investigators need help identifying a group of criminal shopping suspects who racked up nearly $10,000 in purchases using a stolen credit card.

“On May 11, 2017, these individuals used a stolen credit card to make purchases at multiple businesses in Mechanicsville,” Hanover Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. James Cooper said. “At one business on Battle Hill Drive, the suspect(s) made two purchases totaling $6,698. At another business on Bell Creek Road, the suspect(s) made a purchase totaling $3,058”

Investigators released several photos of the suspects and their vehicle.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Hanover Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.