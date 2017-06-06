Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market offers city delivery

RICHMOND, Va. – Delivery options in Richmond abound, and now one of the area’s most popular organic grocery stores is getting into the game.
Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market has partnered with the Quickness RVA’s bicycle service to offer delivery within the city.
Diners have meat, vegan, and vegetarian options available, in addition to side dishes and desserts. The full menu can be read here, on the Quickness website.
The delivery minimum is $9.
Original press release:
Today marks the launch of delivery service for Ellwood Thompson’s! A Richmond staple since 1989, Ellwood Thompson’s is a community market known for its locally-sourced, sustainable grocery selection and homemade prepared food. Now, in partnership with Quickness RVA’s bicycle couriers, Ellwood’s is offering a meal menu for delivery all around town!
The menu features a selection of 13 sandwiches and wraps, catering to a variety of dietary preferences - vegetarian, vegan, carnivore, organic, and gluten-free, along with drinks and sides from Ellwood’s grocery aisles. The menu, of course, stays true to the Ellwood’s values of sustainable, local agriculture and additive-free ingredients; a sure-fire hit for environmental and health-conscious foodies in Richmond!
Regarding the partnership, says Jess Izen, General Manager, Quickness RVA, “This is a natural partnership, given our core focus on sustainable transportation - what else could Ellwood Thompson’s be delivered with, but bikes? We also respect Ellwood Thompson’s support for local farmers, as a business that prides ourself on building local community. Wholesome food ahead!”
Says Colin Beirne, Marketing Director, Ellwood Thompson’s, “We are excited to be partnering with Quickness to offer our healthy, locally made and sourced when available sandwiches, wraps, bowls and salads to the Richmond community. Not only are we pumped to be able to offer up delivery but we are equally as pumped to partner with Quickness. It’s awesome to be able to work with a similar mission-minded, environmentally friendly, bike loving, local company.”