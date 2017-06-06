Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market offers city delivery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Delivery options in Richmond abound, and now one of the area’s most popular organic grocery stores is getting into the game.

Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market has partnered with the Quickness RVA’s bicycle service to offer delivery within the city.

Diners have meat, vegan, and vegetarian options available, in addition to side dishes and desserts. The full menu can be read here, on the Quickness website.

The delivery minimum is $9.

