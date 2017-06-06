2 men involved in shooting near VCU are former Virginia Union football players

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The two men involved in a shooting near VCU’s Monroe Park Campus Tuesday afternoon are both former football players for Virginia Union University.

CBS 6 have identified the victim and shooting suspect, but will not release their names at this time.

Police say the two men had begun arguing inside a barber shop on South Belvidere Street when the violence spilled onto the sidewalk as shots ring out.

Investigators say the male suspect opened fire, shooting the victim in the chest. Crime Insider sources tell CBS 6 that the victim was shot multiple times.

Sources said an argument over marijuana triggered the violence.

"We identified a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound,” said Richmond Police Chief Alfred Durham.

The victim was rushed to VCU Medical Center, and the suspect was caught a few blocks away, police say, with the gun still in his hand.

"A ‘lookout’ was provided by a citizen who observed the suspect running,” said Durham. “VCU police were able to stop him and he's now at police headquarters being interviewed."

Evidence was scattered along the sidewalk in front of 108 South Belvidere, as those living in the apartments above had to wait while forensics and detectives processed the scene.

"Very surprising,” said Ved Jain, who owns a building nearby. “This has never happened before.”

He says he installed cameras a few years ago to help police combat crime, and will gladly turn over the tapes if it means helping police in their investigation.

He says the incident showed disregard for the innocent lives all around. “Police asked me to put cameras up so I spent money to put the cameras outside," Jain said.

The VCU area will be buzzing with activity over the next few days as high school graduations are underway at the Siegel Center on West Broad Street.