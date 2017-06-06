× 10 Richmond-area breweries win Virginia Craft Beer Cup awards

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond area was again well represented at an annual event hosted by the Virginia Craft Brewers Guild.

Ten local breweries** won Virginia Craft Beer Cup Awards at the event, held Monday in Richmond. This year 356 beers in 24 categories were entered into the competition, and some local breweries won multiple categories.

There were more than 240 brewers at the event; slightly down from last year’s attendance of 280.

Virginia is one of the leaders when it comes to the nationwide craft beer boom, which is at a nationwide record high. In 2015, Virginia was one of four states, all in the South region, that saw a net increase of more than 20 breweries. Locally, eight new breweries opened in 2016 alone.

The awards are listed below. In 2016, 12 local breweries won cup awards.

Ardent Craft Ales ; Defenestrator won in “International Lager and Strong European Beer” category.

; Defenestrator won in “International Lager and Strong European Beer” category. Castleburg Brewery and Taproom ; Castleburg Cream Ale won first place in “Standard American Beer,” and Jester Porter won third place in “American Porter and Stout.”

; Castleburg Cream Ale won first place in “Standard American Beer,” and Jester Porter won third place in “American Porter and Stout.” Center of the Universe ; Chic Saison won second place in “Belgian Ale.”

; Chic Saison won second place in “Belgian Ale.” Extra Billy’s Smokehouse & Brewery took first place in “Trappist.”

took first place in “Trappist.” Garden Grove Brewing Company ; Old Iron Dog won second place in “Strong British Ale,” Minor Threat and the Funkadelic 4 won second for “Trappist” and third in the same category with Barrel Aged Death.

; Old Iron Dog won second place in “Strong British Ale,” Minor Threat and the Funkadelic 4 won second for “Trappist” and third in the same category with Barrel Aged Death. Hardywood Park Craft Brewery ; Pils won second place in “Pale Bitter European Bitter.”

; Pils won second place in “Pale Bitter European Bitter.” Legend Brewing ; Bourbon Barrel Brown Ale won second place in “Wood Aged and Smoked Beers.”

; Bourbon Barrel Brown Ale won second place in “Wood Aged and Smoked Beers.” Lickinghole Creek Craft Brewery; Great Commander Imperial Stout won second place in “Spice, Herb, or Vegetable Beer.”

Great Commander Imperial Stout won second place in “Spice, Herb, or Vegetable Beer.” Strangeways Brewing ; Helles Frozen Over won third place in “Pale Malty European Lager.”

; Helles Frozen Over won third place in “Pale Malty European Lager.” Trapezium Brewing Company; Brown Ale won third place in “Brown Ale” and Strawberry Blonde won first place in “Fruit Beer.”

**Charlottesville-based Three Notch’d Brewing won two awards, and they have a RVA Collab House in Scott’s Addition – though the beer that won is not brewed in Richmond, it’s brewed at the Charlottesville location.

The “First Place Best of Show” went to the Norfolk-based Smartmouth Brewing Company for their “Safety Dance,” a German Pilsener style beer.

Map of local breweries

