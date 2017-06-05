× Westhampton Pastry Shop to open second location near Freeman High

HENRICO, Va. — The West End is about to get a little sweeter.

Westhampton Pastry Shop, a beloved neighborhood bakery which has called 5728 Patterson Ave. home for decades, is opening a second location at 8903 Three Chopt Road. Billy Fallen, who operates the original location, confirmed the expansion.

The Three Chopt space formerly was occupied by The Mixing Bowl, a pastry shop that recently moved into the Beverly Hills Shopping Center at 8540 Patterson Ave.

“We pretty much set up in the (Mixing Bowl’s) space,” Fallen said. “Everything was already there.”

Westhampton Pastry’s new location is set to open in coming weeks, he said.

The new store comes eight months after Fallen’s cousins – local businessmen George and Mark Oley – purchased the Westhampton Pastry Shop in September 2016. Another cousin, Anthony Oley, owner of Family Care Pharmacy in the West End, is also a partner in the venture.

