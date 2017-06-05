The history of Prohibition in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – The Library of Virginia’s latest exhibits, “Liquor Lore” and “Tee-Totalers and Moonshiners,” explore the impact of prohibition on the Old Dominion. Greg Kimball from the Library of Virginia along with Deputy Secretary to the Board at Virginia ABC Chris Curtis joined us during our LIVE show to fill us in on all of the details. The Library of Virginia presents “Liquor Lore: Enforcement Stories from the Virginia ABC” takes place on Wednesday, June 7th from noon to 1 pm. The event is FREE and open to the public. The Library’s “Tee-Totalers and Moonshiners: Prohibition in Virginia Distilled” exhibition is open now though December 5th. For more information you can visit http://www.lva.virginia.gov/