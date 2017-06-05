× 8 Richmond-area Publix stores will include Starbucks cafe

RICHMOND, Va. — When Publix Super Markets enter the Richmond market later this summer they will feature Starbucks coffee shops.

“The eight stores we are opening first will each have a Starbucks. However, it has not yet been decided for the remaining stores,” Publix spokesperson Kim Reynolds said.

The first Publix store opening in the Richmond-area is projected for summer 2017, according to store officials. An official date and location has not been confirmed at this time.

Seven of the 10 Martin’s stores sold to Publix are now closed to be remodeled and redeveloped during a process that will likely take six to 12 months.

Right now only the Three Chopt, Broad Street and Cary Street stores remain open. They are set to close in July.

Here are the 10 Richmond-area Martin’s grocery stores purchased by Publix:

Publix 6421 Martin’s 3460 Pump Road Richmond VA 23233

Publix 6429 Martin’s 3522 West Cary Street Richmond VA 23221

Publix 6433 Martin’s 10250 Staples Mill Road Glen Allen VA 23060

Publix 6434 Martin’s 2250 John Rolfe Parkway Richmond VA 23233

Publix 6435 Martin’s 10150 Brook Road Glen Allen VA 23059

Publix 6438 Martin’s 13700 Hull Street Road Midlothian VA 23112

Publix 6439 Martin’s 7035 Three Chopt Road Richmond VA 23226

Publix 6494 Martin’s 3107 Boulevard Suite 15 Colonial Heights VA 23834

Publix 6498 Martin’s 9645 West Broad Street Glen Allen VA 23060

Publix 6499 Martin’s 4591 South Laburnum Ave. Richmond VA 23231