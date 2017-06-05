× Northside pedestrian struck by motorcycle dies

RICHMOND, Va. – The Richmond Police Department’s Crash Team investigators have identified the person killed in a vehicle-pedestrian collision yesterday in the city’s Northside as David Coley, 48, of the 2000 block of 2nd Avenue.

According to police, at approximately 4:57 p.m. Sunday, a pedestrian who attempted to cross the 1400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue was struck by a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle traveling northbound toward Oak Street.

Coley, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Crash Team investigators responded to the scene, where they interviewed the driver and witnesses and took measurements.

No charges are expected at this time. The investigation is still on-going.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crash Team Investigator Monica Fecht at (804) 646-6190 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens may also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.