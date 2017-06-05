Nikki-Dee picks up the tab for Henrico diners

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The small things in life can make the biggest impact on the world. So in that spirit, Meteorologist Nikki-Dee Ray surprised some locals while dining at a Henrico restaurant.

In the latest edition of CBS 6 Gives, Nikki-Dee, with some help from Union Bank and Trust, picked up the tab for some unsuspecting customers at Melito’s Restaurant in Henrico.

“We do something at our work which is really cool. We bless someone in our community and I wanted to let you know that we are taking care of your check today,” Nikki-Dee said to one customer. “We just ask that you pay it forward, be a light and keep doing what you’re doing in our community.”

“Are y’all having a good meal,” Nikki-Dee asked one couple. “We want to take care of your meal today just to say thank you for supporting a local restaurant… We just ask that y’all continue to be a blessing to our area.”