Man arrested minutes after Suntrust Bank robbery in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. – Police arrested a man minutes after a Suntrust Bank robbery in Petersburg Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a holdup alarm at the SunTrust Bank located at 1340 W. Washington Street, at approximately 2:35 p.m.

Upon arrival, bank staff told police the robbery occurred after a man presented a note demanding money from a teller. After receiving cash, police say the suspect fled the scene.

Police said just minutes later, at approximately 2:41 p.m. officers located and arrested Tramaine L. Bandy, 26, of Petersburg.

Bandy has been charged with the bank robbery and is incarcerated at Riverside Regional Jail.

If you have any information or believe that you heard or saw anything in those areas, please contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.