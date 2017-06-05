× Landlord promised for months to remove fallen tree from Northside home

RICHMOND, Va. – A woman renting a Northside home contacted the CBS 6 Problem Solvers about an overgrown tree that she said made it difficult to get out of her home.

The view from Bernice Battle-Wiley’s back deck shows overgrown brush from a vacant home next door, along with a tree that has caused more than a few nights of worry.

Battle-Wiley said that when she moved in this past March, the tree was halfway toppled over in her yard, and weighing down the utility lines. She said she grew frustrated after months of sending emails and calling the company that manages her rental property. She was initially told when she looked at the place that the company had plans to remove the tree.

She was worried that someone would get hurt if the tree wasn’t taken down. She was also frustrated that it impeded her path out to the trash.

Months passed and she followed-up with the company, who said they were just waiting to obtain a quote to cut down the tree and that would happen this week.

Frustrated with the process, Battle-Wiley called the Problem Solvers, who reached out to Dodson Management.

“The next day someone came out here to cut the tree after you all sent an email on Friday,” Battle-Wiley said. “I think they did it because you guys contacted them.”

They cut the tree on Saturday, but it has not been hauled away.

The management company spokesperson said Monday that the work is on schedule, and they knew about her problems, but just ran into a few delays getting an outside contractor to do the work.

Meanwhile, Battle-Wiley just wants what’s left of the tree removed and to put this issue behind her.

If you have a landlord tenant issue that you think should be handled in court, the Virginia Residential Landlord Tenant Act directs renters to contact their local General District Court and file what’s call a Tenants Assertion. After that rent can be paid into an escrow account at the court.