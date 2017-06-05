RICHMOND, Va. – 13-year-old teen prodigy Elijah Coles-Brown, CEO of production company Dreamers Imagine Productions, is making a name for himself as a dynamic speaker and social activist. His company’s latest offering “Freedom Day,” a play based on the Frederick Douglas Speech “The Present Future of the Colored Race in America,” hits the stage this weekend. Elijah, along with Producer and Director of the play Crystal Nolen, stopped by our LIVE show to share a preview of the play. Dreamers Imagine Productions presents “Freedom Day” on Saturday, June 10th at 6 pm at Deja Vu Restaurant and Lounge in Hampton, Virginia. Elijah will also be speaking at the Children’s March on Washington on July 15th at the Lincoln Memorial. The event begins at 9 am. For more information you can visit https://www.dreamersimagine.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/events/416092145403914/