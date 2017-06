× 2 shot outside Richmond 7-Eleven

RICHMOND, Va – Richmond Police found two people shot outside a 7-Eleven Sunday night.

Officers responded to the location on Patterson Avenue near Libbie Avenue just before 11:30am.

One man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, but police say that victim’s condition could change.

Another man was also shot. His injuries are considering non-life threatening.

Police have not released information about a possible suspect.