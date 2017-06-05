Tips for planning your retirement

RICHMOND, Va. – The Social Security Act was signed into law in 1935, now more than 80 years later many older Americans rely on Social Security to get them through retirement. Financial Expert JB Bryan, from JB Bryan Financial Group, inc., made a return visit to our studio to fill us in on when you should start collecting your social security benefit. JB Bryan offers FREE Monday saving seminars every Wednesday at noon and on select Saturday mornings at 10 am at 3900 Westerre Parkway in Richmond. Pre-Registration is required. For more information you can visit http://www.jbbryan.com