Suspect arrested after chase in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. --- One person is behind bars after a leading Chesterfield officers on a pursuit through the county.

Investigators say a driver sped off after an officer pulled him over for reckless driving along Old Hundred Road around 2:15 am Saturday Morning.

According to police the driver turned onto Route 76, then to Highway 288 before turning back onto Old Hundred Road.

The suspect bailed from the car around the 4300 block and took off on foot.

Officers called out a helicopter to help them join in the search, police arrested a suspect a few hours later.

We are waiting on police to release the name of the man and the charges he's facing.