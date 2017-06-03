Slain trooper laid to rest: ‘He had a heart of gold’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- Hundreds of people paid their respects to Virginia State Police Special Agent Michael Walter who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

"Last Friday night I got the call no police executive wants to get," Col. W. Steven Flaherty remarked in front of the Powhatan High School gymnasium Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of law enforcement from across the country filled the seats. At least 40 officers from New Jersey where Walter is from traveled to Powhatan.

Walter was shot in Richmond’s Mosby Court the night of May 26 while working with a Richmond Police Officer as part of a City and State partnership. He passed away the next morning.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe rushed to VCU Medical Center to sit beside with Walter after hearing the news.

"'He had a heart of gold," Gov. McAuliffe said. "I sat in a hospital ward seeing all of those young wrestlers who came in that night with tears in their eyes."

Walter co-founded the Blackhawk Gym in Powhatan and mentored hundreds of aspiring wrestlers some of whom were in the crowd.

"Watching Mike work at the wrestling club was truly amazing. He was a machine," remembered one friend.

Officer Chris Duane was the officer on patrol with Walter the Friday evening that he was shot.

"Mike and I were together physically pressed shoulder to shoulder when the shot that ended his life was fired," Duane said.

Walter was also celebrated as a Marine, mentor, coach and father to three.

"To navigate through the storm we should be like Mike and what kind of husband he was. Mike set the benchmark of being a good husband," Capt. Steven Chumley said.

After a presentation of the United States flags to Walter's parents and family, the hundreds of loved ones, friends, law enforcement officers, and even strangers listened to the Special Agent's last call.

"Richmond 4311. End of Watch. May, 27 2017. 519 hours. Rest in peace, Mike."

The burial will be a private graveside service.