Prince George had never played in a regional baseball title game before Friday night, but you wouldn't know it by their play.

The Royals had a 10 run fourth inning on their way to a 13-5 win over Menchville that earns them the first 5A South regional baseball title in school history.

Evan Kozen, Justin Nase, and Jonathan Walter all had RBI hits in that fourth inning to propel the Royals.