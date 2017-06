× One wounded in Newbys Bridge Road Shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — Chesterfield Police are investigating after an early morning shooting.

Officers found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds at a home in the 4600 block of Newbys Bridge Road.

It happened around 4:45 am Saturday morning.

Paramedics took the victim to the hospital, there is no word on who the victim is or their condition.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more updates.