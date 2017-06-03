Thousands pedal in Bike MS ride to raise money for research

RICHMOND, Va. — The Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads 2017 got underway Saturday in Richmond and our WTVR CBS 6 team was out pedaling to raise money.

Anchors Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns, and 8 other co-workers, worked hard to raise money to battle Multiple sclerosis.

The thousands of bikers set off early Saturday morning in Richmond for the 75-mile haul to Williamsburg to make a difference in the lives of people affected by the disease.

Some of the cyclists plan to take part in the second leg of the race when they ride back to Richmond Sunday.

According to the organizers, more than $650,000 has been raised for research that will hopefully change lives and end MS. The WTVR CBS 6 team raised more than $18,000 this year.

Bill Fitzgerald: Why we ride