Woman found on fire near Henrico County intersection

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – A woman has been transported to the hospital after she was spotted on fire near a Henrico County intersection.

Henrico Fire received a call at 6:01 p.m. for a woman on fire in the intersection of Concourse Boulevard and Nuckols Road, according to spokesman Capt. Taylor Goodman.

Sources tell CBS 6 that the woman came out of the woods on fire. Investigators have not confirmed this information at this time.

When fire units arrived to the scene the fire was already extinguished.

Fire officials said they believed the fire was put out by a passersby.

The woman has been transported to VCU Medical Center with burns. There’s no word on her condition or the severity of the burns at this time.

Capt. Goodman told CBS 6 that they are still investigating why the woman was on fire.

