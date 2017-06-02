Witnesses: Woman firing gunshots into home during ‘domestic situation’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. -- A woman was firing gunshots into a Dinwiddie County home, according to witnesses who live along Perkins Road.

A man who was inside the house has made it out safely, those witnesses added.

A spokesperson for the Dinwiddie Sheriff's Office called the situation a "domestic situation," but has not yet confirmed the shooting details.

The woman was shot with "less-than-lethal" weapons, law enforcement sources told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil. A helicopter was seen landing near the scene and a patient loaded aboard.

Sheriff's Deputies from both Dinwiddie and Brunswick counties had blocked the road along the 27000 block.



This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips and photos here.