Old grenade discovered at Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – An old grenade was disposed Friday evening after a Henrico homeowner discovered it in a storage area of their home.

Police said they received a call around 6:30 p.m. for the grenade found at a residence in the 2700 block of Lafayette Avenue.

Henrico Explosive Ordnance Disposal team and Henrico Fire responded to safely dispose of the grenade.

Traffic in the area was briefly disrupted while emergency crews removed the device. The traffic flow has returned to normal.

Police said there is no public safety threat.