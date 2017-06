Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lee-Davis only scored in one inning, but 4 second inning runs were enough to knock off Nansemond River 4-2 to claim the 5A South softball regional title.

Hayli Wagner had a 2 run double and scored in that second inning.

Kayley Scott, the Conference 11 pitcher of the year, got the win for L-D as they now advance to take on Stone Bridge in next Friday's state semifinals