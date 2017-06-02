It’s going to be a *berry good time

RICHMOND, Va. – Come find Sweet and juicy strawberries ‘In the Center of The Universe” at the 2017 Ashland Strawberry Faire. Amie Foley and Bob Flanagan stopped by to share the details. This fun family friendly event is Saturday, June 3rd from 10am to 5pm from Randolph Macon College campus. For more information you can visit http://www.ashlandstrawberryfaire.com
