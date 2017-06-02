Ho*Ho*Ho lace up your sneakers for the July Jingle Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Dust off your Santa hats and get ready to celebrate Christmas in July. The inaugural July Jingle Run, to benefit the Chesterfield-Colonial Heights Christmas Mother Program, is coming up next month and Nicole Sparrow along with Debbie Koller stopped by our studio to fill us in on the event. The July Jingle Run takes place on Saturday, July 29th at Pocahontas State Park in Chesterfield. For more information you can call 804-484-0699 or visit http://www.julyjinglerun.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE JULY JINGLE RUN}