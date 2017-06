Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Peyton St. George had a first inning home run and pitched a shutout as the Atlee Raiders won their third straight regional title beating Stone Bridge 7-0 for the 5A North crown.

Atlee now moves on to next Friday's state semifinals as they look for a third straight state title.

St. George was named the Conference 16 player of the year, and Tom McIntyre is the Conference 16 coach of the year.