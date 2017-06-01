Elderly woman dies after 1-year-old pit bull attacks inside her bedroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- A 91-year-old woman died from her injuries after her granddaughter said the family's recently adopted 1-year-old pit bull attacked inside her bedroom Wednesday.

When Virginia Beach Police responded to a home in the Pembroke Manor neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers found the woman suffering from severe bites and lacerations.

Officials said the 50-pound, 1-year-old American Pitbull Terrier attacked the woman after she fell and was lying on the floor.

The victim's granddaughter told WTKR the dog had recently been adopted and wore a shock collar for training.

The granddaughter said that once the dog's collar was removed the animal dog ran into the 91-year-old's room, knocked her over and began biting her arms and legs.

The woman, who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, died from her injuries early Thursday morning.

The dog is in quarantine at the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center.

The case is being investigated by Virginia Beach Police and the Virginia Beach Animal Enforcement Unit.