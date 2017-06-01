Missing 80-year-old man with cognitive impairment may be in danger

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 80-year-old man who was last seen Wednesday in Sussex County.
Virginia State Police said William M. Frierson, who is from Wakefield, suffers from a cognitive impairment and may be in danger.
Frierson is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. He was last seen wearing khaki pants with an unknown shirt.
Officials said he is likely driving a silver 2008 Lincoln MKZ with Virginia license plates “WUH 7926.”
If you have seen Frierson, call the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department at 434-246-5000 or state police at #77 on a cell phone.
Please SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!
36.968206 -76.989683