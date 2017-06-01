Henrico teen finishes 6th in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County middle school student Tejas Muthusamy, who made it to the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals for the fourth consecutive year, came in sixth in the competition Thursday night.

The 14-year-old misspelled "saussurite" in the 12th round.

"The entire room, a standing ovation for Tejas Muthusamy," Henrico Schools tweeted after the loss.

The Moody Middle Schooler earned a $2,500 prize.

Tejas finishes in 6th place in the @ScrippsBee; earns a prize of $2,500. Champion. Inspiration. And the future is only getting brighter. 🐝 pic.twitter.com/06iJTU9XaR — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) June 2, 2017

With four years of Bees and multiple Finals appearances, #Speller143 Tejas Muthusamy concludes his Bee career. You did well. #spellingbee — NationalSpellingBee (@ScrippsBee) June 2, 2017

"The entire room, a standing ovation for Tejas Muthusamy." Tejas bows out on the word "saussurite". #spellingbee pic.twitter.com/br8EtpfFkT — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) June 2, 2017

Wow! Tejas correctly spells "melainotype" (positive photograph made by a collodion process on thin iron plate, having a darkened surface.) pic.twitter.com/A9GIah34Dq — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) June 2, 2017

Tejas gets "phaeism" (Incomplete melanism in a butterfly) in the #spellingbee! 6 remain...no matter what, his best performance ever! pic.twitter.com/OtAZm1blvc — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) June 2, 2017

Tejas's family and supporters in the front row. 6 spellers remain... #spellingbee 🐝 pic.twitter.com/DPbRw7226f — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) June 2, 2017

Tejas gets "bumicky" correct (A mixture of cement and powdered stone used for filling crevices in building stones). 9 spellers remain! 🐝 pic.twitter.com/dAUdd8X4lZ — Henrico Schools (@HenricoSchools) June 2, 2017

https://twithttps://twitter.com/HenricoSchools/status/870442363612745733ter.com/HenricoSchools/status/870442363612745733

Tejas’ mom and spelling coach, Sri Santhanagopalan, told CBS 6 he was very excited and nervous about the competition.

CBS 6 recently spent the day with Tejas as he prepared for his fourth and last appearance in the spelling competition.