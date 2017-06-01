1 dead after violent incident in Chesterfield home
Henrico teen finishes 6th in Scripps National Spelling Bee

Posted 11:36 pm, June 1, 2017, by , Updated at 08:53AM, June 2, 2017

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Henrico County middle school student Tejas Muthusamy, who made it to the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals for the fourth consecutive year, came in sixth in the competition Thursday night.

The 14-year-old misspelled "saussurite" in the 12th round.

"The entire room, a standing ovation for Tejas Muthusamy," Henrico Schools tweeted after the loss.

The Moody Middle Schooler earned a $2,500 prize.

Tejas’ mom and spelling coach, Sri Santhanagopalan, told CBS 6 he was very excited and nervous about the competition.

CBS 6 recently spent the day with Tejas as he prepared for his fourth and last appearance in the spelling competition.