Samir Doughty transfers from VCU; Area teams advance to the States

Posted 12:22 am, June 1, 2017

In Wednesday's sportscast, VCU announced that Samir Doughty will transfer from the basketball program.  He averaged nine points and almost four rebounds in 35 games last season.  No word as to why or where he will transfer.

To the High School Regional Playoffs, in the 4A East Baseball Regional semifinals, Hanover beat Jamestown in 13 innings 2-1 on a Will Lopez walk off RBI double.

In 5A South Baseball, Prince George beat Deep Run 5-3. While Lee-Davis shutout Glen Allen 9-0 in the 5A South Softball Regional semifinals.

In 4A East Girls Soccer semifinals, Lake Taylor beat Hanover 3-2.