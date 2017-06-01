Multiple threatening notes found at Freeman High School
Posted 11:18 am, June 1, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:15PM, June 1, 2017

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Freeman High School was evacuated Thursday morning after "multiple notes of a threatening nature" were discovered in school bathrooms, according to a Henrico Schools spokesperson.

Students were taken to the athletic fields as a precaution. Students and staff will stay on the fields until the situation is resolved.

"There is no need to respond to the school at this time," the spokesperson said.

