Multiple threatening notes found at Freeman High School

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Freeman High School was evacuated Thursday morning after "multiple notes of a threatening nature" were discovered in school bathrooms, according to a Henrico Schools spokesperson.

Students were taken to the athletic fields as a precaution. Students and staff will stay on the fields until the situation is resolved.

"There is no need to respond to the school at this time," the spokesperson said.

