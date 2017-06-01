× Crossover Challenge now “Moo & Brew 5K”

RICHMOND, Va.–

Crossover Healthcare Ministry’s annual fundraiser CrossOver Challenge now has a new name, the Moo & Brew 5K, a time to have fun and get fit. The 5K set for Saturday, June 3rd also has a new venue The Bon Secours Training Camp. The 5K road race kicks off at 5pm at the Bon Secours Training Camp, runs through Scott’s Addition and back to the camp for the party. There will be live music, handcrafted burgers, and local brews.Registration starts at 4 pm with the race starting at 5 pm, and the party after. Online registration through Thursday and on site registration starts at 4 pm day of with the race starting at 5 pm, and the party after.

The fundraiser benefits Crossover Healthcare Ministry, Virginia’s Largest free clinic, and its lifesaving mission of serving low-income and uninsured residents. every dollar raised will go directly to the more than 800 skilled volunteers to provide cost-effective, high quality healthcare. For more information visit https://www.crossoverministry.org/news-events/moo-brew-5k/.