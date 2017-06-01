Chesterfield teacher’s alleged sex crimes against relative date back to 2006

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – The Chesterfield teacher accused of nearly a dozen sex crimes appeared in court Thursday, and was denied bond.

David P. Kielbowick Jr., 53 was arrested on Wednesday, May 31, and charged with rape, two counts of object sexual penetration, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of indecent liberties with a child by custodian and three counts of producing child pornography.

The time frame for the crimes is between 2006 and 2011. The female victim was a juvenile at the time of the crime, and is related to Kielbowick, police said.

On May 25, police received a report that personnel at James River High School had found inappropriate photos in a book belonging to Kielbowick, who teaches science at the school. He is also listed on the Chesterfield County school website as an assistant coach for the James River High School Crew team.

Kielbowick’s father, who lives in Pennsylvania, agreed to a phone interview. He said that he did not believe his son could commit these disturbing crimes.

Photo evidence of the alleged crime was found by school employees, but the suspect’s father said he “didn’t know” what the reporter was talking about.

“I don't believe in them, I don't believe in them,” he said. “I know my son, I know how I raised him. I know what kind of person he is he's a great person he's a wonderful son he's a wonderful person.”

Through investigation, police determined that, over a period of several years, Kielbowick had sexually assaulted the family member and produced child pornography involving the victim.

At this time, police are not aware of any additional victims in this case.

Kielbowick appeared in court via video conference. When the judge read over the rape and penetration charges, Kielbowick shook his head.

He was told that the court could not appoint him counsel because he makes too much money. When told that, Kielbowick responded, “I will be losing my job, so no money will be coming in.”

The judge said they can revisit court-appointed counsel later on, but the statute does not allow her to appoint him a lawyer.

The control date for retention of attorney was set for July 15.

Kielbowick was removed from his jobs at the school.

"These are very serious charges,” said Chesterfield Schools’ spokesman Shawn Smith. “The employee has been removed from and is not currently working in our schools.”

The school division continues to work with Chesterfield Police regarding their investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or http://www.crimesolvers.net.