8-foot-long alligator found on Tybee Island beach

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — A large alligator was removed from the beach along Tybee Island Thursday morning.

The 10-year-old alligator was first spotted in the water around 7:30 a.m., according to WSAV.

People were asked to stay out of the water until trappers contained him, but that did not stop a group of people from watching and snapping pictures as professionals trapped the eight-foot-long gator.

Experts think the reptile made its way to Tybee Island via a shipping channel along the Savannah River.

The alligator’s fate is in the hands of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. There has been no word yet on what they agency plans to do with him.