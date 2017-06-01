7-year-old girl holds yard sale to benefit slain trooper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A young girl is working to raise money for the family of the Virginia State Police trooper fatally shot in Mosby Court last Friday.

Seven-year-old McKenna held a yard sale at her home in Chesterfield Thursday afternoon to benefit the family of Special Agent Michael Walter.

“He helped many people, even kids," McKenna explained.

She and her mom said that after hearing the news they felt holding the sale was the right thing to do.

"She wanted to give him some money," McKenna's mother said. "I'm a broke single mom, so I didn't have any to give them myself, but we had a lot of stuff. And she decided that that was what she was going to do, she was going to clean out her playroom and have this yard sale and whatever she could get was going directly to the family."

Walter is survived by his a wife and three children.

If you would like to make a donation in Walter’s memory, you can mail a check to the state police emergency relief fund in his name:

The Virginia State Police Association

Emergency Relief Fund

6944 Forest Hill Avenue

Richmond VA 23225

NOTE: Place “SA Michael Walter” in the memo line

Or click here if you would like to make a donation to the fund via PayPal.