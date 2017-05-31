Packing these items will slowdown your summer travel, TSA warns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) wants you to think ahead before packing your bags this summer.

More than 2 million Americans are expected to fly this summer. At Richmond International Airport, TSA officers anticipate screening more than 6,000 passengers during busy summer days.

"We want our TSA officers to be looking for things that can cause a catastrophic incident on the plane," TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said. "We want them focus on explosives. So when they have to pull a bag, they have to do a bag check, then it's going to delay you, it's going to delay your traveling party. It's going to take that away from their screening functions -- making sure that you get to your destination safely."

TSA urged travelers to prepare while packing, starting with the 3-1-1 bag rule for liquids, aerosols, gels, and pastes.

"It's 3.4 ounces, one quart sized bag, one bag per person," Farbstein said.

Some travelers try to carry-on pocket knives. That's not allowed. Knives can be packed in checked luggage. Same rule applies to permitted guns.

"In Richmond we probably see about a little more than a dozen firearms showing up at checkpoints, and that's way more than we would like to see," Farbstein said. "If you show up with one of those at the checkpoint we'll call the police."

Sparklers and fireworks aren't allowed because they're flammable.

If you're not sure what to bring, you can tweet photos to @askTSA or send TSA a Facebook message. Someone will let you know if the item can be carried onto a plane or left in checked luggage.