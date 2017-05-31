Storms threaten Wednesday afternoon, evening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Storms will be possible again this afternoon and evening as the axis of the large upper-level trough centered over the Hudson Bay shifts eastward, driving a weak cold front through the area.

The air mass behind the front on Thursday will feature much lower humidity and plenty of sunshine, perfect for the first day of the Richmond Greek Festival.

Friday will be a pleasant day as well, but a few showers and isolated storms will be possible as warmer air begins to return to the region.

Heat and humidity will return in full force on Saturday, and scattered storms will be possible as an upper-level disturbance approaches the area.

This disturbance will move through the region on Sunday, bringing a continued chance for showers and storms.

Click here for up-to-the-minute weather conditions.