Man sentenced in hit-and-run of Hanover runner

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – The man who left the scene of a hit-and-run crash that severely injured a Hanover mother last June was sentenced inside a Hanover courtroom Wednesday.

Tsz Kit Zane Theodore was sentenced to five years in prison for one felony count of failure to report an accident. He was also sentenced to 12 months for a reckless driving charge, but all 12 months were suspended.

Yung entered an Alford plea in connection to the charges, meaning he didn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there’s enough evidence to convict him.

He was convicted of hitting Goochland Veterinarian Denise Gorondy while the Hanover mother was out for a morning run on June 5, 2016.

Gorondy was struck by Yung’s RAV4 SUV. Yung did not stop after hitting Gorondy.

Yung told investigators he was driving the morning in question and believed he had hit a deer, according to search documents. He then drove home and went to sleep, he said.

A cyclist found Gorondy lying on the side of Dunns Chapel Road a little before 7:15 a.m. She was taken to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries.

Gorondy recently shared her miraculous recovery with CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit.