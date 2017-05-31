Male Caregivers & AARP

RICHMOND, Va. – AARP recently released a new public service campaign that features some of the estimated 16 million male caregivers in the United States. Jessica recently caught up with the author the report, titled ‘Breaking Stereotypes: Spotlight on Male Family Caregivers,’ Jean Accius over satellite. For more information you can visit http://www.AARP.org
