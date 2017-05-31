June Festival Guide: Bacon, Veggie, Greek, Yoga, Strawberries, and Music

RICHMOND, Va. — June gets started with two of Richmond’s most popular food festivals: the Greek Festival and Broad Appetit. The city’s movies in the park and Dogwood Dell events get started in June also. New this year is the Peace, Love RVA festival on Brown’s Island.

JUNE 1-4, THURS. – SUN

42Nd Greek Festival

One of the biggest food festivals in Richmond offers four days to feast on Greek foods, pastries and wines. The event is held at St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, on 30 Malvern Ave. There is a drive-thru that operates based on demand, check festival website for info. Free to enter/items individually priced. Hours: Thursday, 11 to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and 12 to 7 p.m.on Sunday.

JUNE 2, FRIDAY

First Fridays

A year-round artwalk highlighting art, restaurants, shops and organizations in the Art’s District.

Held in various locations around the Art District, which includes Broad, Grace and Marshall Streets, running from Monroe Street down to 6th Street.

5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

See galleries for independent events

Friday Cheers

Conor Oberst performs after Big Thief. Event runs from 6 to 9:30 p.m. on Brown’s Island. The event is $10; children under 12 are free.

JUNE 3, SATURDAY

Ashland Strawberry Faire — Time to celebrate the strawberry harvest. Vendors, food, live music and a strawberry pageant.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free, items individually priced. Adjacent to Randolph Macon College, Ashland.

JUNE 4, SUNDAY

Broad Appetit — This event is one of the few that shuts down parts of Broad Street. There will be over 50 chefs preparing $3 mini-dish favorites for you to sample. There will be Virginia beers and wine available. Free to enter, but food and drink are priced individually.

On Broad Street, between Henry and Adams Streets. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

JUNE 10, SATURDAY

Beer, Bourbon and BBQ Festival

A day full of sampling, at the Richmond Raceway. The event runs from 2 to 6 p.m. — a VIP ticket for $10 more gives you access two hours earlier. The festival promises 60 beers, 40 bourbons and lots of BBQ. Ticket cost includes a sampling glass for unlimited sampling.

Stone Soul Music and Food Festival

Grammy Award-winner Ludacris will perform at the 13th Annual Stone Soul Music and Food Festival at the Classic Amphitheater at the Richmond Raceway Complex. Also hitting the stage will be performances by Fat Joe and Remy Ma, rapper Meek Mill, and R&B legend Ginuwine. Event starts at noon and is already sold out. Look for tickets to the afterparty.

JUNE 16 -17, FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Juneteenth

A celebration of the end of slavery, held nationwide. Event starts Friday, June 16, from 6 -10 p.m. and Sat., June 17, from 4 – 11 p.m.

Location is at the Manchester Dock, 1308 Brander St. On Saturday: $15 for one, $25 for two.

JUNE 17, SATURDAY

Peace Love RVA Festival

A day of yoga classes, local vegetarian food, and merchants, on Brown’s Island. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

RivahFest!

This is the 15th year of arts and crafts, food vendors, several live bands with a neighboring beer and wine garden, marine display, children’s area, car show, and many other activities for the entire family. People travel from all over for this huge event. Free to enter, but a small charge for children’s rides, and of course for food and drinks. From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Prince Street in Tappahannock.

JUNE 18, SUNDAY

Bacon Festival

From year one this ode to bacon has been sizzling. This year, Bacon Fest will feature 40 of Richmond’s favorite restaurants including a food truck court. Event runs from noon to 5 p.m. at its temporary, new location: 1615 East Broad Street, one block from 17th Street Market.

Free to enter, with a suggested donation of $1 to benefit EnRichmond. $4 plates.

Father’s Day Keg’n’Oyster Fest

Rappahannock River Oysters, LLC and Hardywood team up at the brewery. Other food vendors are King Of Pops, Monique’s Crepes, River City Wood Fire Pizza and Slideways Mobile Bistro. Event is free to attend; beer and food prices are a la carte. Runs from noon to 6 p.m. at 2410 Ownby Lane in Richmond.

JUNE 24, SATURDAY

Richmond Vegetarian Festival

More than 30 vendors offer delicious vegetarian and vegan options, with information on hand to educate about vegetarian lifestyles. The rain date is Saturday, July 19, from Noon to 6 p,m. at the Azalea Gardens at Bryan Park. Free to enter, items cost money.

ONGOING ACTIVITIES THROUGH SUMMER:

Dogwood Dell: A summer concert series stretching into its 62nd year. Most every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in June. Click here for list.

Friday Cheers: June 2, 9, 16, 23, and 30.

Innsbrook After Hours: June 1, 14, 15, and 22. Also July, August, September and October shows planned.

Movies in the Park: Starting June 16, and then every Friday until August 11. Free. Click here for list.

Did we miss a festival? Please send us an email and we will add it to the list.